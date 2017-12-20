Meghan Markle joins royal family for Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle joined the royal family for a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace.

The couple were greeted by a cheering crowd as they arrived for the traditional family lunch hosted by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh before the monarch and her husband leave to spend Christmas at Sandringham.

Ms Markle will be among the royal guests at Sandringham, the Queen's private estate in Norfolk, for Christmas.