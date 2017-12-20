Mexico tour bus crash leaves 12 dead, 20 injured on excursion to Mayan ruins

Twelve people have died and 20 have been left injured after a bus carrying cruise ship passengers on an excursion to Mayan ruins in south-eastern Mexico flipped over on a narrow road.

Seven Americans and two Swedes were among the injured, according to officials. The nationalities of the dead have yet to be established.

The bus ended up on its side in vegetation along the two-lane road. Video taken after the crash showed some survivors lying on the pavement and others walking around.

Royal Caribbean Cruises said in a statement that passengers from two of its ships, the Celebrity Equinox and Serenade of the Seas, were on the bus.

Officials said investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash, which occurred as the bus was on its way to the ruins at Chacchoben, 110 miles south of Tulum.

One child is reportedly among the dead, as was a tour guide.

The bodies were being transferred to the forensics service for identification and subsequent notification of consular authorities.