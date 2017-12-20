Rail strikes to hit much of UK in January in dispute over train guards

Rail strikes are to hit large swatches of the UK in January as unions vote to walk out in a long-running dispute over guards.

Workers on Southern, South Western Railway, Greater Anglia, Merseyrail, Arriva Rail North and the Isle of Wight's Island Line are all set to stage a series of 24-hour strikes, the RMT union announced.

The actions are over proposed changes to reduce guards on trains, which the union says will risk passenger safety.

Union members on Northern, Merseyrail, Greater Anglia, South Western Railways and Island Line will strike on the 8th, 10th and 12th of January 2018.

Southern workers will walk out for one 24-hour strike only, on the 8th of January 2018.