Speed control technology 'could have prevented fatal Amtrak crash'

Speed control technology which could have prevented a fatal train derailment near Seattle has not yet been completed on the network, authorities have said.

Work to install the GPS-based system, known as 'positive train control' (PTC), is not expected to be finished until next Spring on the newly opened 15-mile route where an Amtrak train came off the tracks on December 18.

Three people were killed and dozens injured when the train derailed and dropped onto a busy interstate road in Washington state on the west coast.

Sound Transit, the public body which owns the line, said the rest of the project was "under a very aggressive schedule".

Documents posted on their website said the $180.7 million (£135 million) funded project is required to be completed by June 30.

The terms and conditions state that even a one-month delay would "significantly impact the project".