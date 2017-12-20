Tesco set to complete £3.7bn Booker takeover after being given the all-clear by CMA

Tesco's £3.7billion takeover of wholesale group Booker has been given the green light by the competition watchdog, who said it would not lead to higher prices or impact on service for customers.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal would not raise competition concerns despite concerns raised by rival wholesalers.

Tesco and Booker do not compete "head-to-head" in most areas, notably the catering sector where Booker makes 30 per cent of its sales, the CMA's report said.

In addition, the impact on stores such as Premier, Londis and Budgens, which are supplied by Tesco, would not be affected as supermarket cannot have any direct influence.