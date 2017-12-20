Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

The year in pictures 2017

The year brought us Trump, tragedy and triumph - here are a selection of the most compelling pictures from the biggest stories of 2017.

  • Trump inauguration
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in January. Credit: Associated Press
  • The woman who stood up to the far-right
Saffiyah Khan (left) faces down an English Defence League protester in April. Credit: PA Wire
  • Manchester Arena attack
People attend a vigil after a lone suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. Credit: Associated Press
  • Corbyn defies odds
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn celebrates after Theresa May's snap election backfired. Credit: PA Wire
  • Grenfell Tower fire
A resident looks on as Grenfell Tower burns. An estimated 71 people died in the blaze. Credit: PA Wire
  • Prince George unimpressed
Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping of the Colour. Credit: PA Wire
  • Trump embraces Putin
Donald Trump with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg in July. Credit: Associated Press
  • Raqqa liberated
A Syrian fighter during the battle to free the Syrian city of Raqqa from so-called Islamic State. Credit: Associated Press
  • Gatlin beats Bolt
Justin Gatlin, twice-suspended for doping, beats Usain Bolt in the Men's 100m Final at the World Championships. Credit: PA Wire
  • Clashes in Charlottesville
White supremacists march in Charlottesville, Virginia in August. Credit: PA Wire
  • Total solar eclipse
The moon covers the sun as it creates a total eclipse on August 21. Credit: Associated Press
  • North Korea-US nuclear tensions
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un celebrates another missile launch. Credit: Associated Press
  • May's conference cough
Theresa May struggles with a cough during her Tory conference speech. Credit: Press Association
  • Deadliest mass shooting in modern US history
Police near the Mandalay Bay resort in Las Vegas after 58 people were shot dead. Credit: Associated Press
  • Catalonia pushes for independence
A girl draped in a Spanish flag and a boy draped in a Catalan independence flag walk together. Credit: Associated Press
  • Australia says yes to same-sex marriage
People celebrate in Sydney after the same-sex marriage vote. Credit: PA Wire
  • California burns
A firefighter battles wildfires in California. Credit: PA Wire
  • Royal engagement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement in November. Credit: PA Wire