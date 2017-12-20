Theresa May 'confident' free trade deal can be negotiated with EU before Brexit day

Theresa May has said she is "confident" Britain can complete negotiating a free trade deal with the European Union before Brexit day.

The UK's withdrawal is expected by the end of March 2019.

During questioning at the Commons Liaison Committee, the prime minister said: "That is what we are working to and that is what I believe we can do."

She added: "The reason I'm confident that we can do this within the time concerned is because we start off from a different point.

"So we haven't got a situation where country A is coming to negotiate with the EU not having had any arrangements with the EU before."

The prime minister also acknowledged that any new trade agreement cannot be signed until after the UK leaves the bloc.