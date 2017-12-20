Uber should be regulated as a taxi firm, not a tech company, rules European Court

Uber should be primarily considered a taxi company and not a technology firm, the European Union's top court has ruled.

The decision delivers a fresh blow the the embattled company, and could change the way it functions across the continent.

The case at the the Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice stems from a complaint by a Barcelona taxi drivers association.

Local taxi drivers in the city wanted to prevent Uber from setting up there, and said Uber drivers should have authorizations and licenses.

The ride-sharing app has said the normal cab regulations did not apply to it, since it was primarily an app which connected drivers with passengers.

But it did not convince the court, which said in a statement that Uber must be classified as "a service in the field of transport." The decision could affect such services around the EU.