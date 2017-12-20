UK homes to have legal right to access high-speed broadband by 2020

Everyone in the UK will have a legal right to high-speed broadband by 2020, the government has confirmed.

Under the Universal Service Obligation (USO), homes and businesses will have access to speeds of at least 10 Mbps.

It comes after a proposal from BT to deliver universal broadband through a voluntary agreement was rejected.

Openreach, which is owned by BT and controls the UK's broadband network, had offered to ensure to improve access to 1.4 million rural homes.

After consideration the government said it did not not feel the proposal was "strong enough" to take the regulatory USO off the table.

In response to the announcement, BT said it respected the government’s decision.