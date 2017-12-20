US Senate narrowly passes sweeping tax plans

The US Senate has narrowly passed the most sweeping changes to US tax laws in more than three decades.

In a vote that was interrupted by protesters chanting "kill the bill, don't kill us", Republicans pushed through the vote by 51 to 48.

Vice president Mike Pence repeatedly called for order during the vote, which was cheered by Republicans upon passing.

The bill was passed through the House of Representatives earlier in the night at 227-203.

The $1.5 trillion (£1.2 trillion) tax bill will affect every American taxpayer and every corner of the US economy, providing steep tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, and more modest help for middle and low-income families.

The bill would slash the corporate income tax rate from 35% to 21% and cut the top tax rate for individuals from 39.6% to 37%.

Despite Republican talk of spending discipline, the bill will push the huge national debt even higher.

Due to three details in the bill violating Senate rules - including its name - it will have to be voted on again in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.