A cloudy and largely damp day for many areas with mist and hill fog. However, across Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be drier and brighter with sunny spells.

Later on in the day it will turn drier and a little brighter across Northern England.

Today will be much milder than yesterday across much of England and Wales, but it will be a little cooler across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Top temperature 13 Celsius (55 F).