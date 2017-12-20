World's favourite banana, the Cavendish, under threat from fungus

The world's top banana, the Cavendish, is under threat from a seemingly unstoppable fungus that is wiping out crops in Africa, Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

The fusarium fungus blackens the bananas and kills the plant.

So far it has not yet reached the Caribbean, where most of the UK's banana supplies come from, but according to experts it may not be long before it does.

"The important thing at the moment is to try and contain the infection with good bio-security because once it gets to say, South America, and gets established it will go through the whole population," says Dr Colin Clubbe, the head of Kew Gardens' international conservation program.

The Cavendish has dense bunches of fruit and ripens slowly, which makes it ideal for international shipping.