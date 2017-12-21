Australia finds wreck of AE1 naval submarine missing since World War One

The mystery of what happened to Australia's first submarine is closer to being uncovered after the wreck was finally located, more than 103 years since the craft went missing during the First World War.

The discovery ends a search that has spanned decades, with no fewer than 12 fruitless hunts for the missing submarine carried out over the years.

The AE1 vanished off the New Guinean island of New Britain in 1914. On board were 35 crew members from Austrlia, New Zealad and Britain aboard.

It was the first Allied submarine loss of the war and the first wartime loss for the Royal Australian Navy and it has never been clear what happened to it.