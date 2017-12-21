- ITV Report
-
Australia finds wreck of AE1 naval submarine missing since World War One
The mystery of what happened to Australia's first submarine is closer to being uncovered after the wreck was finally located, more than 103 years since the craft went missing during the First World War.
The discovery ends a search that has spanned decades, with no fewer than 12 fruitless hunts for the missing submarine carried out over the years.
The AE1 vanished off the New Guinean island of New Britain in 1914. On board were 35 crew members from Austrlia, New Zealad and Britain aboard.
It was the first Allied submarine loss of the war and the first wartime loss for the Royal Australian Navy and it has never been clear what happened to it.
Australian Defence Minister Marise Payne said the sub had been located at a depth of more than 300m in a search using a Dutch-owned survey vessel that started only last week.
She said a commemorative service was held to remember those who died after the vessel was found and that the Australian government was trying to contact descendants of those killed on board.
The reason for the AE1's sinking remains unclear - since the only German vessel nearby at the time was a small survey ship it has always been assumed the AE1 was not a victim of enemy action.
Australia will now discuss with the Papua New Guinean government the building of a lasting memorial and ways to preserve the site.
The AE1 made final contact with an Australian ship at 2.30pm on 14 September 1914 before it disappeared.
Mystified villagers on a nearby island at the time spoke of seeing a "monster" or "devil fish" that appeared and quickly disappeared into the water.
Because no wreckage, oil or bodies were found, it was also believed the AE1 sank intact, most likely after striking a reef that punched a hole in the pressure hull.
Whether or not this is what happened is still to be publicly verified.