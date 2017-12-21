Briton Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe jailed in Iran 'eligible for early release'

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British woman held in an Iranian prison for more than 18 months, is eligible for early release, according to reports.

The news came via Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe Iranian lawyer, who saw the change in the prisoner's status on an Iranian judiciary database.

Richard Ratcliffe, Nazanin's husband, has said he is "cautious" about the news, but that he hoped his wife would be home soon.

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Ratcliffe said: "It's definitely positive, but ... these things can take different directions. On the computer it says it's positive, it's definitely moved forwards, but it still needs someone to unlock the door and released her."

He said he hoped his wife could be home for Christmas. "I hope, I really hope. It's a lot closer today that it was yesterday," he said.