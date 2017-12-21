Catalonians head to the polls for a regional election Madrid hopes will end the political crisis

Catalonians head to the polls on Thursday to vote in a regional election called following October’s political crisis in which the autonomous region’s former leaders proclaimed Catalonia an independent country.

The Spanish government is hoping the result puts an end to the deeply polarising events of the Autumn that resulted in many of the independence movement’s leaders fleeing or being jailed, after they staged an October 1 referendum on secession.

The government said the referendum, which was won by the secessionists, was illegal, and moved to dissolve the Catalan parliament and impose direct rule from Madrid.

Many Catalans who had mixed feelings about independence, or did not care about the issue much, now feel compelled to take a position.

Gabriel Brau, a 50-year-old photographer with little interest in politics, said he will vote for the first time since the 1980s, and it will be for one of the parties that favours independence. Or rather, it will be against those who do not, because he finds them complicit in Spain's crackdown.

During the October referendum, Spanish police using rubber bullets and truncheons against voters and formed human barriers to keep them out of polling stations.

"What happened on October 1 affected me in a powerful way,” Brau said.

"I was thinking: 'What if they did that to my son?' That is not democracy. ... I don't want these people to govern my country."

However, those preferring the status quo have also been energised.

Catalans who oppose independence previously kept a low profile (referendum turnout amongst non-secessionist was low). Coming out as a unionist, they said, would have resulted in scorn, insults and even accusations of treason from pro-independence friends and neighbours.

But in the aftermath of the referendum they gathered for the first time in mass rallies similar in size to those achieved by the independence movement.