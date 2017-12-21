Theresa May expects police leaks over Damian Green to be 'properly investigated'

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Angus Walker

Theresa May has said she expects the leak of information by a former senior police officer about the alleged discovery of porn on the Commons computer of Damian Green to be "properly investigated". Mr Green was sacked as First Secretary of State on Wednesday after he admitted making "misleading" statements in relation to the claims. During a visit to Poland, the prime minister said the way details of a 2008 police inquiry into Home Office leaks were revealed needed to be "taken seriously". "I share the concerns that have been raised across the political spectrum about comments that were made by a former police officer." "I expect that issue to be properly investigated, to be taken seriously and to be properly looked at," she added.

Mrs May said the leak needed to be investigated 'properly'.

Mrs May's comments came as Scotland Yard announced it had referred two former police officers to the Information Commissioners Office over possible breaches of data protection laws. The claims were first made by former Met assistant commissioner Bob Quick. A second officer, former detective constable Neil Lewis, subsequently went public with similar allegations. Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "We are disappointed to see that it appears that former colleagues have put into the public domain via the media material that they appear to have had access to as part of a confidential investigation." "We have made a referral to the Information Commissioner's Office as we believe that they are the appropriate people to carry on that investigation into essentially data protection matters," she added.

Cressida Dick said police responsibility in regards to people's personal information is 'very clear'. Credit: PA

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said their investigation would look at whether the individuals concerned had "acted unlawfully by retaining or disclosing personal data". She said: "These are serious allegations and we are investigating to determine whether the law has been broken and what further action is necessary including potential criminal prosecution."

Former assistant commissioner Bob Quick (left) first made the claims about pornographic material. Credit: PA

On Thursday morning, Mr Green faced the media outside his home but declined to answer questions. "I'm not going to say anything beyond my statement," he insisted.

Mr Green later tweeted that he had been "overwhelmed" by the number of messages of support he has received.

Damian Green @DamianGreen Follow I am overwhelmed by the number of friends, colleagues (on all sides) and constituents who have sent supportive mess… https://t.co/XT80qcdOp1

Mrs May asked Mr Green, her close ally and de facto deputy, to resign on for breaches of the ministerial code. It came after an investigation by the Cabinet Office found suggestions he was not aware alleged indecent material was found in 2008, were "inaccurate and misleading". In her letter to Mr Green, Mrs May wrote that she was "extremely sad" to ask him resign but stressed his behaviour "falls short" of the Seven Principles of Public Life. "While I can understand the considerable distress caused to you by some of the allegations which have been made in recent weeks, I know that you share my commitment to maintaining the high standards which the public demands of ministers of the Crown," she wrote.

Damian Green is a long-term friend of Theresa May and was her de facto deputy.

In his resignation letter, Mr Green apologised to the prime minister and spoke of his "regret" at being asked to resign. "From the outset I have been clear that I did not download or view pornography on my Parliamentary computers." "I accept that I should have been clear in my press statements that police lawyers talked to my lawyers in 2008 about the pornography on the computers, and that the police raised it with me in a subsequent phone call in 2013. I apologise that my statements were misleading on this point," he added.

Mr Green accepted that he should have 'been clear' in his statements to the media.

Earlier, Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said the prime minister had no choice but to sack her long-time friend. It was clear the prime minister acted with a "very heavy heart" when she asked Mr Green to resign for breaches of the ministerial code, Mr Hunt said. He told the BBC it was clear Mr Green had "lied" and it was right that cabinet ministers were held to the "very highest standards of conduct". "On this occasion, very, very sadly and I know with a very heavy heart, the Prime Minister took the decision that she had to. I am sure that she didn't want him to go." Mr Hunt also said questions remain about the conduct of Mr Quick in respect to the police leaks of information relating to the 2008 raid.