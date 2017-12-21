Damian Green's sacking remains a matter of sadness and regret for the PM

Damian Green's sacking remains a matter of sadness and regret for the Prime Minister, albeit something she felt she could not avoid once it was established that he had broken the Ministerial Code. We may get a sense of that sadness when she speaks in Warsaw this afternoon.

But Mrs May will not be moving quickly to replace Mr Green. With Parliament in recess a Downing Street source travelling with the Prime Minister indicated that no appointment was likely before the New Year.

In fact, Damian Green had two jobs; one as Cabinet Office Minister, coordinating Government activity. The Number 10 view is they will fill this vacancy.

His more visible role was as First Secretary of State. There hasn't always been a First Secretary and Mrs May could decide she doesn't want one or doesn't have the right person to do the job. If she does decide to appoint a First Secretary then Jeremy Hunt is being spoken of as a front runner.