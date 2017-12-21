North Korean soldier defects through Demilitarized Zone

A North Korean soldier has successfully defected to the South via a portion of the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone rarely visited by outsiders, officials in Seoul have announced.

The "low ranking" soldier appeared at a checkpoint unharmed, according to South Korean media. His intentions are currently being assed by authorities.

North Korean soldiers have occasionally fled through the land border, but Thursday's defection came nearly 40 days after another North Korean solider crossed the jointly controlled area at the border amid a barrage of bullets fired by comrades.

He was shot multiple times and remains in hospital in South Korea.

Seoul's Defence Ministry says there was no shootout when the latest North Korean soldier used a different section of the border to defect.

Some 30,000 North Koreans have defected to South Korea, mostly via China, since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.