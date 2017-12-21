Sajid Javid launches crackdown on 'feudal practices' in housing market that exploit homebuyers

The government is to crackdown on "feudal" practices in the housing market, including unnecessary leaseholds, unjustifiable charges and onerous ground rent terms.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said it was unacceptable for home buyers to be exploited as he announced a ban on the sale of new build leasehold homes except where they are necessary, for example for shared ownership.

Ground rents will also be set at zero for new long leases on houses and flats, while the Government will work with the Law Commission to support existing leaseholders and make it easier, faster and cheaper to buy a freehold or extend a lease.

The measures follow the Housing White Paper and a Government consultation on unfair practices in the leasehold sector.