Melbourne crash: Arrests after car hits pedestrians in 'deliberate act'

Nineteen people have been injured, some seriously, after a car ploughed into pedestrians outside a major train station in Australia, in what police said was a "deliberate act".

Two arrests have been made after the incident outside Flinders Street station in Melbourne, which occurred at around 5pm local time on Thursday evening.

Police said one of the men arrested - the driver - was a 32-year-old Australian of Afghan descent with a history of drug use and mental health problems, and there is no evidence to suggest a link with terrorism at this stage.

He was arrested by an off-duty officer, who fought and restrained the suspect after he resisted arrest.

A second man, aged 24, who was arrested in close proximity to the scene was discovered to have a bag containing knives after he was seen filming the incident, police said.

Witnesses described "people flying everywhere" as a white car ran a red light, and sped at crowds of people.