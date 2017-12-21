Manchester bombing survivor Lucy Jarvis returns to hospital to thank medical staff

It was "touch and go" if Lucy Jarvis would survive the serious injuries she suffered in the Manchester bombing in May, but now she has returned to thank the medical staff who treated her. Lucy took presents to the doctors and nurses at Salford Royal Hospital in order to show her gratitude towards them.

Lucy Jarvis needed 14 hours of surgery. Credit: ITV News

The teenager suffered serious injuries to her legs and internal organs in the explosion and needed 14 hours of surgery. Medical staff had numerous conversations with Lucy's family about the possibility that she might not survive. "They saved my life, really, didn't they? So it's nice to give something back to them," Lucy said. It took her three months to be fit enough to get out of bed and she has undergone months of rehab as she continues her recovery.

Nurses were given present by Lucy. Credit: ITV News+