Mark Garnier 'did not breach ministerial code', Cabinet Office investigation concludes

The Prime Minister has said that a "line should be drawn" under allegations of inappropriate behaviour by international trade minister Mark Garnier, Downing Street has said.

A Cabinet Office investigation concluded that Mr Garnier did not breach the ministerial code following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards his staff.

The probe found that Mr Garnier had not breached expected standards of behaviour since becoming a minister which means he will continue in his post.

Theresa May ordered the inquiry following allegations made in a newspaper that Mr Garnier used derogatory language to his former secretary and asked her to buy sex toys, before he became a minister.