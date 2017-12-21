Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their engagement photos

Chris Ship Royal Editor
The couple will marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor next May. Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the official engagement pictures ahead of their wedding next year.

The pictures were taken in the grounds of Frogmore House inWindsor – which is close to where they have chosen to get married.

Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November after an 18-month romance.

They will marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 19 May.

This black and white image was taken in the grounds of Frogmore House. Credit: Alexi Lubomirski

The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week.

Alexi Lubomirski said: "It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another.

"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."

