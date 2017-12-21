Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release their engagement photos
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the official engagement pictures ahead of their wedding next year.
The pictures were taken in the grounds of Frogmore House inWindsor – which is close to where they have chosen to get married.
Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November after an 18-month romance.
They will marry at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday 19 May.
The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski earlier this week.
Alexi Lubomirski said: "It was an incredible honour to be asked to document this wonderful event, but also a great privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for one another.
"I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took of them, such was their happiness together."