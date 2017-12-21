- ITV Report
Rescue efforts under way after Philippine ferry carrying 251 people sinks
At least four people have been killed after an inter-island ferry carrying 251 people sank in the Philippines off an island south of Manila.
Most of the passengers - some of them injured - have been found alive by rescue workers who pulled them from the water, but at least seven people remain missing, according to officials.
The rescue was launched on Thursday after the passenger vessel Mercraft 3 reportedly began sinking between Quezon province's Infanta town and its destination, Polillo island, coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said.
He said the coast guard was coordinating with the military for the possible deployment of air force helicopters and naval ships to the scene.
Bad weather at the scene has hampered efforts, but the rescue will continue despite rough waves and nightfall, Balilo said.
A survivor, Donel Jade Mendiola, told DZMM radio that the weather was fine when the ferry left port in the town or Real, but strong winds and large waves started to batter it about two hours into the trip.
"The vessel came to a halt and started taking in water in the front side. The passengers dashed to one side and the ferry started to sink," Mendiola said.
The passengers were instructed to don life vests, he said.
Coast guard helicopters had reportedly tried to fly to the area but were hampered by the strong winds.
Boat accidents are common in the Philippines, with the archipelago regularly lashed by storms.