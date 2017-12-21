Rescue efforts under way after Philippine ferry carrying 251 people sinks

At least four people have been killed after an inter-island ferry carrying 251 people sank in the Philippines off an island south of Manila.

Most of the passengers - some of them injured - have been found alive by rescue workers who pulled them from the water, but at least seven people remain missing, according to officials.

The rescue was launched on Thursday after the passenger vessel Mercraft 3 reportedly began sinking between Quezon province's Infanta town and its destination, Polillo island, coast guard spokesman Armand Balilo said.

He said the coast guard was coordinating with the military for the possible deployment of air force helicopters and naval ships to the scene.

Bad weather at the scene has hampered efforts, but the rescue will continue despite rough waves and nightfall, Balilo said.