Leicester car park where Richard III was buried given protected status

The Leicester car park under which researchers discovered the remains of Richard III has been granted protected status.

The skeleton of the 13th monarch was discovered in 2012 amid the ruins of a medieval monastic site, hastily buried there after the Battle of Bosworth in 1485.

The archeological site is believed to have remained intact, albeit under a car park, and is significant because of its connection to the final battle of the War of the Roses.

The Greyfriars friary will become a scheduled monument, meaning it will be preserved for future generations.

The remains were confirmed to be that of ichard after DNA analysis of the bones matched that of living descendants.

He was reburied in 2015 at Leicester Cathedral.

The site has been granted protection by the Culture Department on the advice of government heritage agency Historic England.

Heritage minister John Glen said: "The discovery of Richard III's skeleton was an extraordinary archaeological find and an incredible moment in British history.

"By protecting this site as a scheduled monument, we are ensuring that the remains of this once lost medieval friary buried under Leicester are preserved for future generations."