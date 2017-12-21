Firearms dealer jailed for 30 years for supplying illegal guns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crimes

A firearms dealer who supplied illegal handguns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crime scenes - including three murders, has been jailed for 30 years.

Paul Edmunds, 66, imported weapons from America as well as fixing up antique guns and making thousands of bullets at his Gloucestershire home.

One Colt pistol he imported was used in a fatal shooting at a London nightclub.

He also supplied ammunition used in two other killings and an attempt to shoot down a police helicopter.

Edmunds was found guilty in November of conspiracy to supply firearms and ammunition and smuggling the banned Colt handguns into the UK.