Firearms dealer jailed for 30 years for supplying illegal guns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crimes
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
A firearms dealer who supplied illegal handguns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crime scenes - including three murders, has been jailed for 30 years.
Paul Edmunds, 66, imported weapons from America as well as fixing up antique guns and making thousands of bullets at his Gloucestershire home.
One Colt pistol he imported was used in a fatal shooting at a London nightclub.
He also supplied ammunition used in two other killings and an attempt to shoot down a police helicopter.
Edmunds was found guilty in November of conspiracy to supply firearms and ammunition and smuggling the banned Colt handguns into the UK.
The registered gun dealer was arrested at his home in 2015, where he had three armouries and made bullets to fit antique weapons.
He later said in an interview he did not care who he sold firearms to.
Sentencing Edmunds, Judge Richard Bond told him: "You ran roughshod over your legal responsibilities as a registered firearms dealer."
"You were at the top of the chain of supply of handguns and ammunition to criminal gangs," he added.
"Without your actions the numerous handguns and hand-loaded ammunition would not have found their way on to the streets of the United Kingdom.
Edmunds stood silently and did not react as he was jailed.
In wider remarks calling for tighter firearms regulations, the judge added: "Unfortunately it takes just one person, as this case shows, to act in breach of the trust placed in them.
"Death and mayhem follow," he added.