Theresa May aware of interpreter being arrested on suspicion of being a Russian spy

A Ukrainian interpreter who has been photographed with Theresa May at Downing Street has been arrested on suspicion of being a Russian spy, according to reports.

The prime minister says she is aware of the reports but will wait for Ukraine to come to their own conclusions before commenting.

The man, named as Stanislav Yezhov, was reportedly arrested by the Security Service of Ukraine for acting "in the interests" of the "aggressor" after being suspected of being a Russian spy.

It is claimed Mr Yezhov accompanied Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Groysman on a visit to London in July, and was pictured with Mrs May inside Number 10.

Asked about the arrest, Mrs May said: "I'm aware of the reports in relation to the Ukrainian individual who attended Downing Street earlier in the summer.

"The action that's been taken is a matter for the Ukrainian authorities."