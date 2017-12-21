Tory MP's aide wipes tears from eyes as he is cleared of raping woman in Westminster office

Samuel Armstrong was suspended as parliamentary aide due to the allegations. Credit: PA

A Conservative MP's chief of staff wiped tears from his eyes as he was acquitted of raping a young parliamentary worker in his boss's Westminster office. Samuel Armstrong, 24, was accused of attacking the woman in her 20s but he had insisted they had consensual sex. The complainant claimed she "felt like a hostage" and was raped twice by tin the early hours of October 14 last year. But a jury found him not guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault after a two-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Craig Mackinlay said Samuel Armstrong was like a son to him. Credit: PA

The senior aide to South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay was arrested after the woman was captured on CCTV running through the corridors of Westminster in tears. Mr Armstrong, from Danbury in Essex, who has been suspended from his job since the allegations arose, had tears in his eyes as he left the dock before he was comforted by his father. Mr Mackinlay, who was not in court for the verdict, previously told jurors he and his aide were like "father and son". Reacting to the verdict, he wrote on Twitter: "I am very pleased for Sam, a young man whose life has been destroyed over the past 14 months. Debate now needed over anonymity of those accused, especially in a week where actions of the authorities in such cases have been found wanting."

Mr Armstrong told the court he felt like he had been "punched in the stomach" when he was arrested early on the morning of October 14. The court heard he and the complainant drank in a bar on the parliamentary estate on the evening of October 13, watched Big Ben chime on its terrace and sipped wine in the leader's office in the Lords before going to Mr Mackinlay's office. Prosecutors alleged Armstrong "abused his position" once they were alone, before sexually assaulting her and raping her twice. Giving evidence, he told how they danced to jazz music, began kissing, then joked as they had consensual sex in Mr Mackinlay's office in the Norman Shaw building.

Mr Armstrong told jurors he regretted having sex with the woman in his boss's office but insisted it was consensual. Credit: PA

Mr Armstrong's barrister Sarah Forshaw QC suggested the woman panicked and made the allegations after becoming distressed as she tried to leave the Palace of Westminster at around 2am - then was caught in the lie. The woman was captured on CCTV running through the corridors of Westminster until she found a cleaner, who said she was "shaking and crying", holding on to him until police arrived. The court heard she was reluctant to hand her phone to police after sending a message to her boyfriend hours after the alleged attack saying she had given the story to a journalist. Armstrong told jurors he regretted having sex in his boss's office and said: "It was foolish. It was an act of enormous foolishness and as a consequence I have had the worst year of my life." He said the allegations had cost him his "dream job" adding that he would "never, ever, ever" get his career back.

While what I did is foolish, the point is I'm innocent of this and for whatever reason somebody is trying to make a horrible, horrible, horrible allegation. – Samuel Armstrong giving evidence in court