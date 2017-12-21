Toys R Us staves off collapse after reaching deal with creditor

Beleaguered retailer Toys R Us has staved off the threat of administration after a key creditor agreed to a restructuring plan that will secure about 2,500 jobs.

With the backing of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) obtained, a proposal for a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) was "overwhelmingly" approved, the company confirmed.

Up until the deal was secured, the fate of all 3,200 Toys R Us jobs were hanging in the balance, with administrators waiting in the wings.

Commenting on the CVA vote, Steve Knights, managing director of Toys R Us UK, said: "We are pleased to have secured the support of our creditors and will be working closely with them in the months ahead."

But while the CVA will allow Toys R Us to stay afloat, at least 26 loss-making stores are due to close eventually, meaning up to 800 jobs could still be lost.

All of Toys R Us' UK stores will remain "open for business as normal", however, until spring 2018, Mr Knights said.