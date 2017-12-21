Train unions strikes called off, Virgin confirms

Planned strikes by the RMT and TSSA unions on Virgin Trains West Coast on Friday and four days in January have been called off and a full timetable will run, the company has announced.

It's good news for people travelling home for Christmas, as Virgin had previously cancelled a number of trains on Friday 22 December, which was set to cause travel chaos out of major stations.

Additionally, strikes planned for 5, 8, 26, and 29 January have all been cancelled.

Phil Whittingham, managing director for Virgin Trains on the west coast, said: "We're pleased that we've come to an agreement with the RMT and TSSA unions, and can focus on providing the best possible service to our customers.

"We'll do everything we can to run a full service on Friday, but because the strike has been called off at the last minute there may be some cancellations. We'll be working hard to make sure our customers can make it home as quickly and easily as possible for Christmas."