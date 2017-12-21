Why May sacked Green - and why it changes everything

Damian Green pictured alongside Theresa May hours before his sacking.

The sacking of Damian Green may be seen as remaking Theresa May's government in a fundamental way. It is a big moment. How so? Well, she has now lost two ministers - Green and Fallon - who would have died in a ditch for her. She is personally weaker for their departure. Second, she has lost the most enthusiastic of the EU Remainers from the cabinet. Pending his replacement, the balance of the cabinet is much more strongly Brexit Ultra than it was. Finally, she has sacked a minister - on advice from Whitehall - for reasons that will trouble the sleep of more than a few ministers. The point is that he was dismissed not because he lied about his activities as a minister, but because as a minister he misled about what many would see as his private life. What did for him was that he didn't tell the truth in two press statements about how the police had informed him, in 2008 and 2013, that porn had been found on his office computers when he was a backbench MP.

Mr Green apologised for making 'misleading' statements to the media. Credit: PA

This sets a strikingly low bar for ministerial sackings. And only the most extreme fantasist among Mrs May's ministers will be able to persuade themselves they've never lied to a journalist, even on the record (and of course it is the fantasists, of whom there are a few in the Cabinet, who are most vulnerable to future defenestration, following the Green precedent). Which brings me to my own mea culpa, that I reported 11 days ago what I had been told by authoritative sources, namely that the PM would not sack Green. Why were they confident of that? I understand that at the time, the keeper of the government's conscience, Sue Gray of the Cabinet Office, had only one example of Green making a misleading press statement about what he knew about the computer porn. And just one inaccurate statement could have been seen as an accident. Green was expected by the prime minister to cling on because this one example of misleading the press could be seen as cock-up not conspiracy. But after I reported that Green was likely to survive, Gray was made aware of a second similar statement - and that established the lethal pattern of Green being systematically economical with the truth. Which sealed his fate.

Theresa May said it was with 'deep regret' that she asked Mr Green to resign.

May felt she had no choice but to get rid of him after she was told yesterday afternoon that her independent adviser on ministerial standards, Sir Alex Allan, had endorsed the conclusion of the cabinet secretary, Sir Jeremy Heywood, that Green had breached the Ministry Code and fell short of the honesty requirement of the Seven Principles of Public Life. And in the manner of his defenestration, power in the May administration has shifted in two more important ways. Whitehall, and in particularly the Cabinet Secretary, Heywood, have reasserted their authority, having for months looked like affection-starved poodles. Green's exit also shines a new light on the political troika - the chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, the former chief whip and now defence secretary Gavin Williamson, and the current chief whip Julian Smith - who live and breathe to serve HER.

Mrs May pictured with ex-chief whip and now defence secretary Gavin Williamson Credit: PA