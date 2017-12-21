Woman dies after stabbing at Aldi store in North Yorkshire

A 30-year-old woman has died after she was stabbed in an Aldi supermarket in Skipton, North Yorkshire Police said.

The woman was fatally injured in an attack at the store at around 3.27pm on Thursday.

A man of 44 has been arrested on suspicion of murder after being detained by shoppers and staff members at the scene.

A woman who was in the store and asked to remain anonymous said she had "never been so scared in my life".

She heard "loads of screams" then saw the woman lying on the floor and the man pinned down as "everyone screamed and ran up and down" the supermarket.

Police vans arrived on scene within minutes, she added.