Catalonia and Spain 'ready' to resume negotiations

Carles Puigdemont and Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy are willing to engage in new talks to discuss Catalonia's future.

Mr Rajoy and ex-Catalan leader Mr Puigdemont both expressed their hope for a "new era based on dialogue" between Spain and the region.

It comes after secessionist parties in Catalonia have regained their majority in the regional parliament following an election.

The victory, albeit by a slim margin, will likely give fresh momentum to the push to break away from Spain.

It is also a blow to Madrid, which dissolved the Catalan parliament after separatists held a referendum on October 1, declaring the region independent.