CCTV shows moment Melbourne crowd rammed by car

CCTV of the moment a car "deliberately" ploughed into pedestrians outside a train station in Australia has been released.

Video captured the scene as 19 people were injured, some seriously, when a Suzuki SUV careered into a crowd near to Flinders Street station in Melbourne on Thursday.

Officers have since arrested two men, including the 32-year-old driver - an Australian with Afghan descent - who attributed his actions to the "treatment of Muslims".

Australian police have however played down links to terrorism, describing the driver as having a history of drug use and mental health problems.

The video footage, published by Channel 7, showed the vehicle collide with pedestrians as they crossed the road.

Many of the victims are seen being thrown into the air before the car crashes into a phone box.