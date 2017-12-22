Theresa May denies 'prior knowledge' of Damian Green behaviour

Damian Green was sacked on Wednesday. Credit: PA

Theresa May has denied claims she was aware of a "pattern of behaviour" around axed Cabinet minister Damian Green. The Prime Minister disputed allegations she was informed of other complaints prior to Conservative activist Kate Maltby coming forward in October. Number 10 said an investigation into the former First Secretary of State was triggered once allegations reached the public domain. The probe began after Ms Malty's complaint surfaced that Mr Green acted inappropriately towards her during a meeting in 2015 - something he denies. But Ms Maltby now alleges that when she complained in September 2016 to a Downing Street aide she was informed it was a pattern of behaviour, and that "the Prime Minister knows". Mr Green, one of the Prime Minister's closest allies, was sacked on Wednesday after admitting he provided "misleading" statements about the alleged discovery of porn on his Commons computer.

Mr Green was one of Theresa May's closest allies. Credit: PA

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Ms Malby said: "I would never, never have told my story about Damian Green if I did not believe I was exposing a pattern of behaviour of which I thought the Prime Minister was personally aware." Ms Maltby, who is three decades younger than Mr Green, told the BBC she did not go public about her allegations initially because she thought the incident a "one-off". The journalist claims the Conservative MP "fleetingly" touched her knee during a meeting in a pub, and a year later sent a "suggestive" text message after she was pictured wearing a corset in a newspaper. By the time of the Cabinet Office investigation Downing Street was "already aware" of numerous allegations, according to Ms Maltby. "Damian Green became a very, very powerful person. I was aware that there seemed to be ... an improper mixing of mentorship and sexual advance within the Conservative Party," she said. "In his case I was aware that he was the Deputy Prime Minister and I was aware that No 10 knew about it."

The ex-First Secretary of State was sacked over this statement.