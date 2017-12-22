- ITV Report
-
Frost-free night to end the festive week
Another exceptionally mild night, staying frost free with misty low cloud and fog patches once more.
Any windy and wet weather will be confined to north-western Scotland.
Elsewhere, thicker cloud will mean some drizzly rain here and there but mostly dry and for many tomorrow a better day than of late.
With more of a breeze, the cloud will break up a little more leaving some short lived winter sunshine.
Temperatures a couple of degrees up on the last few days too so staying unseasonably mild - with a high of 12-13C for eastern Scotland.