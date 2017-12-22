Foxy Bingo owner GVC and Labrokes Coral agree £4bn merger

High street bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral has agreed to a takeover by online rival and Foxy Bingo owner GVC in a deal worth up to £4 billion.

It comes after the pair said earlier this month that they were in "detailed" discussions over a cash and shares tie-up.

The deal follows two previous attempts at a combination between the pair, with the most recent discussions breaking down in the summer over price and amid uncertainty ahead of the Government's gambling review.

The deal will see the creation of an online-led global gambling giant, combining Ladbrokes' high street and online operations with GVC's stable of brands, including Sportingbet and PartyCasino.