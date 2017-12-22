Waiting list for heart transplant grows by a quarter since last Christmas

There has been a dramatic rise in the number of people waiting for a heart transplant in the past twelve months, according to the NHS.

The waiting list has gone up by a quarter since last Christmas, with the current list including 33 children.

The situation has led to NHS Blood and Transplant to call out to the public to join the organ donor register.

Most patients on the heart transplant waiting list have already exhausted all other medical options; 31 people have died while on the waiting list for a heart transplant in the past year.

Those who do receive a heart transplant can expect to live on average for a further 14 years on average.

There are some 298 people currently on the list compared to 240 people at the same time last year - a rise of 24%.