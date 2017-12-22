Man remanded in custody after Aldi worker stabbed to death

A 44-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder after a supermarket worker was was stabbed to death in the aisle of an Aldi store in Skipton, North Yorkshire.

The victim, Jodie Willsher, a mother-of-one, worked at the store.

North Yorkshire Police said Mrs Willsher suffered multiple serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Airedale General Hospital for emergency treatment, where she later died.

Neville Hord appeared at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday, charged with Ms Willsher's murder, but spoke only to confirm his name and address.

He has been remanded in custody.

Tributes to the 30-year-old flooded in following the news of her death.

Her husband Malcolm described her as "lovely and warm", and always having a smile on her face.

"She was amazing, beautiful and a lovely person. She was a doting mother and a loving wife," he said.

Colin Breslin, regional managing director at Aldi, said she was a "much loved and popular colleague", and that they are all deeply shocked and saddened by her death.

Matthew Barnes, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "Everyone at Aldi is heartbroken by this devastating news. Our deepest sympathy goes to Jodie's family, friends and colleagues.

"We are doing everything we can to support our people and all those affected during this difficult time."

Hord will appear at Leeds Crown Court on December 28.