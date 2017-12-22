MPs call for plastic bottle deposit return scheme to ease environmental crisis

MPs have called for a UK-wide scheme to charge a deposit for drinks bottles, which is paid back when they are returned for recycling.

The Environmental Audit Committee said the government should also legislate that 50% of plastic bottles should be made from recycled plastic content by 2023.

The plan would ease the plastic crisis that currently sees nearly half of 13 billion plastic bottles used each year end up littered, in landfill or incinerated, the latter producing 233,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every twelve months.

All public premises that serve food or drink including leisure and sports centres should be required to provide free drinking water on request, the committee added, while companies should be made financially responsible for the plastic packaging they produce.

With the issue of ocean plastic pollution high on the agenda in the wake of the BBC's Blue Planet II series and campaigns by organisations from Greenpeace to Sky, potential measures to cut plastic waste are under the spotlight.