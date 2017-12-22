Plea for organ donors as heart transplant waiting list grows

Jim Lynskey had open heart surgery to fit a new pump to keep his heart beating, but it has left him in incredible pain, and like nearly 300 others with similar conditions he is facing Christmas waiting for a transplant.

Without a transplant Jim - who was just two weeks old when a meningitis infection irreversibly damaged his heart - depends on machines to survive.

He has to pack vital equipment just to leave the house.

Jim is one of 298 people waiting for a transplant. Thirty-three of those on the list are children.

"You have to be appreciative, and also hope that one day this won't be forever and that I will get a transplant," he told ITV News.