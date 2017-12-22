Richard III car park granted protected status

The Leicester car park where researchers discovered the remains of Richard III has been granted protected status.

The skeleton of the 13th monarch was discovered in 2012 amid the ruins of a medieval monastic site, hastily buried there after the Battle of Bosworth in 1485.

The archeological site is believed to have remained intact, albeit under a car park, and is significant because of its connection to the final battle of the War of the Roses.

The Greyfriars friary will become a scheduled monument, meaning it will be preserved for future generations.

The remains were confirmed to be that of Richard after DNA analysis of the bones matched that of living descendants.

He was reburied in 2015 at Leicester Cathedral.

The site has been granted protection by the Culture Department on the advice of government heritage agency Historic England.

Heritage minister John Glen said: "The discovery of Richard III's skeleton was an extraordinary archaeological find and an incredible moment in British history.

"By protecting this site as a scheduled monument, we are ensuring that the remains of this once lost medieval friary buried under Leicester are preserved for future generations."

City mayor Peter Soulsby said: "The discovery and identification of King Richard III's remains was a remarkable achievement.

"We've already honoured this discovery with a world-class tourist attraction in the King Richard III visitor centre and the scheduling of this site will help to ensure this remarkable discovery is protected for future generations to enjoy."