Theresa May refuses Grenfell Tower fire survivors' request for independent inquiry panel

Requests from survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire to appoint an independent panel to sit alongside the head of the public inquiry has been refused by Theresa May.

Bereaved family members delivered a petition, signed by more than 22,000 people, to Downing Street earlier this month, calling for a diverse, decision-making panel.

It is feared that Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the retired Court of Appeal judge heading the inquiry, lacks first-hand experience of the complex cultural factors surrounding the tragedy.

Only Theresa May can authorise a change in the inquiry's format under the Inquiries Act 2005, and in a letter on Wednesday Sir Martin said it would be wrong for him to advise her either way.

Mrs May said on Friday that additional panel members should not be appointed in order for the first stage of the inquiry to be completed "as quickly as reasonably possible".

In a letter to Sir Martin, she said she felt the probe had "the necessary expertise to undertake its work".