- ITV Report
-
Theresa May refuses Grenfell Tower fire survivors' request for independent inquiry panel
Requests from survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire to appoint an independent panel to sit alongside the head of the public inquiry has been refused by Theresa May.
Bereaved family members delivered a petition, signed by more than 22,000 people, to Downing Street earlier this month, calling for a diverse, decision-making panel.
It is feared that Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the retired Court of Appeal judge heading the inquiry, lacks first-hand experience of the complex cultural factors surrounding the tragedy.
Only Theresa May can authorise a change in the inquiry's format under the Inquiries Act 2005, and in a letter on Wednesday Sir Martin said it would be wrong for him to advise her either way.
Mrs May said on Friday that additional panel members should not be appointed in order for the first stage of the inquiry to be completed "as quickly as reasonably possible".
In a letter to Sir Martin, she said she felt the probe had "the necessary expertise to undertake its work".
She continued: "I am also very conscious of the need for the iInquiry to complete its initial report as quickly as reasonably possible. I therefore consider that additional panel members should not be appointed at this stage."
The PM did say that she was "particularly pleased" to hear of proposals to establish an advisory panel, which would provide advice and guidance to Sir Martin.
This "could play a very beneficial role in putting those most affected at the heart of the inquiry and enabling them to ensure that their views and experiences are heard", she said.
However, members of such a consultative group would not be able to make decisions.
At procedural hearings earlier in December, counsel for survivors and bereaved families stressed that this would not be a satisfactory alternative.
Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died in the blaze, previously told the Press Association he feared participation with the inquiry would drop if such a panel was not installed.
Mrs May thanked Sir Martin for taking care to include those most affected by the fire, and said she hoped he would continue working closely with the community.
The next preliminary hearings for the inquiry will be held on January 30 and 31.