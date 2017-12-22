Former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb cleared of breaching conduct rules

Former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb, who was facing allegations of inappropriate conduct, has been cleared of breaching party rules.

Another Tory MP, Chris Pincher, was also cleared by he panel, which was headed by an independent QC, of breaching the Conservatives' code of conduct.

Westminster has faced a wave of sleaze allegations since October, with Mr Crabb reported to have admitted sending explicit messages to a 19-year-old woman he interviewed for a job.

The party found that while Mr Crabb's behaviour fell short of the party's standards and was "inappropriate", it "did not constitute harassment".

Mr Pincher voluntarily stood down from the Whips' Office and referred himself to the Tory complaints procedure, following Mail on Sunday reports that he had been accused of making an unwanted pass at former Olympic rower and Conservative activist Alex Story.

Mr Pincher, the MP for Tamworth in Staffordshire, told the newspaper in November: "If Mr Story has ever felt offended by anything I said then I can only apologise to him."