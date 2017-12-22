Travellers urged to avoid 'frantic Friday' as Christmas getaway begins

Drivers have been warned to expect severe traffic jams on many roads on Friday as the Christmas getaway begins.

The RAC have urged drivers to avoid "frantic Friday" with congestion expected to peak in the afternoon as 1.3 million Christmas travellers combine with commuter traffic on the last working day before the 25th.

In an effort to ease jams, Highways England have lifted almost 400 miles of roadworks on motorways and major A roads from 6am on Friday until 2 January.

The worst traffic blackspot is expected to be the A303 at Stonehenge. During last year's Christmas getaway, there were seven-mile tailbacks at the notorious bottleneck.

Roads are predicted to busier than usual as extensive engineering works on the railways will force more people onto the roads.

Many of Britain's mainline routes will be partially shut as Network Rail carries out its biggest ever Christmas investment programme.