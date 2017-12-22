Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Unseasonably mild again

Another exceptionally mild night and staying frost free with misty low cloud and fog patches once more. Any windy and wet weather confined to north-western Scotland. Elsewhere, thicker cloud will mean some drizzly rain here and there but mostly dry and for many tomorrow a better day than of late. With more of a breeze, the cloud will break up a little more leaving some short lived winters sunshine. Temperatures a couple of degrees up on the last few days too so staying unseasonably mild - with a high of 12-13C for eastern Scotland.