Unseasonably mild again

Another exceptionally mild night and staying frost free with misty low cloud and fog patches once more. Any windy and wet weather confined to north-western Scotland. Elsewhere, thicker cloud will mean some drizzly rain here and there but mostly dry and for many tomorrow a better day than of late. With more of a breeze, the cloud will break up a little more leaving some short lived winters sunshine. Temperatures a couple of degrees up on the last few days too so staying unseasonably mild - with a high of 12-13C for eastern Scotland.