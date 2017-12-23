Aardvark dead and four meerkats missing following London Zoo fire

Firefighters dampen down the blaze. Credit: Twitter/London Fire Brigade

A fire at London Zoo has killed an aardvark, while a number of staff are being treated for smoke inhalation. London Zoo said the fire was under control, but that the zoo would remain closed until further notice. Some 72 firefighters and 10 fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at ZSL London Zoo, which broke out in the Animal Adventure section of the zoo shortly after 6am. The blaze spread to the cafe and shop near the Meerkat enclosure and an animal petting area.

Zoo authorities later confirmed that the aardvark, named "Misha", had died. Four meerkats are also unaccounted for, they said. A spokeswoman for London Zoo said staff were "devastated" by nine-year-old Misha's death. "All other animals in the vicinity are being monitored closely by our vets, but early signs suggest they have not been affected," she said.

Zoo said staff are said to be 'devastated' by nine-year-old Misha's death Credit: London Zoo

Dominic Jermey, director general for ZSL, said that some staff were treated for smoke inhalation and shock. Mr Jermey said: "Given the circumstances they are fine but they, like all of us, are absolutely devastated by this incident today."

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control Credit: PA

As soon as the fire broke out, duty staff who live on site immediately began moving affected animals to safety, a zoo spokesperson said, and the fire was brought under control by 9.15am. London Fire Brigade Station Manager Clive Robinson praised the work of firefighters who "worked hard to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to stop it from spreading to neighbouring animal enclosures. "Crews will remain at the scene throughout the morning damping down any remaining pockets of fire."

Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control. Credit: Twitter/London Fire Brigade

Smoke billows from the building. Credit: Twitter/London Fire Brigade