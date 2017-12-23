Britain's 'most expensive street' revealed

The analysis looks at property sales across England and Wales Credit: PA

The most expensive street in Britain has been identified as Grosvenor Crescent in the heart of London's Belgravia, where a property can cost buyers close to £17 million. But while it may be no surprise to learn the area - which is nestled near Hyde Park, Buckingham Palace and the shops of Knightsbridge - is the most expensive in the country, the analysis by Lloyds Bank also identified a total of 73 "million-pound streets" across England and Wales, where the typical property is worth at least £1 million.

How much does a house cost on Britain's most expensive street?

The analysis shows the average property price in Grosvenor Crescent was £16,918,000. Meanwhile, last year's most expensive street - Eaton Square - is now in third place, with an average price of £13,585,000.

A home on Grosvenor Crescent could set you back £16,918,000 Credit: PA

What are the most expensive streets by region?

In the North East, the most expensive streets are in the Newcastle area - Runnymede Road is the most expensive at £1,111,000, followed by Montagu Avenue (£1,048,000). In the North West the majority of expensive streets are located in Alderley Edge, Altrincham and Knutsford. Congleton Road in Alderley Edge is the most expensive street with homes selling, on average, for £1,985,000 followed by Park Drive in Altrincham (£1,820,000). In Yorkshire and the Humber the most expensive streets make up the so-called "golden triangle" between Harrogate, Wetherby and north Leeds, with the most expensive homes averaging £1,545,000 on Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate. In the West Midlands Roman Road in Sutton Coldfield (£1,481,000) and Widney Manor Road in Solihull (£1,386,000) are the two priciest addresses. Meanwhile, Warren Hill in Newtown Linford in Leicester is the most expensive street in the East Midlands, with an average price of £1,288,000.

There are a total of 73 million-pound streets across England and Wales Credit: PA

In East Anglia, Cambridge dominates the most expensive streets list, with Millington Road the most expensive street with an average property price of £2,030,000. In the South East the priciest addresses are located in Weybridge, Oxford and Leatherhead, with East Road in Weybridge - with an average property price of £5,053,000 - the most expensive street outside London. In Wales St Annes Close in Swansea has an average price of £1,029,000, but the road is the only million-pound street in Wales with the next most expensive Twyncyn in Dinas Powys, where the average property price is £813,000.

What are the top ten most expensive streets in the country?

The top six are all in London, but the South East also makes an appearance.