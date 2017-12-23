Dream job? Tropical island seeks police chief

It could be a dream job - Ascension Island, one of Britain's most remote overseas territories, is searching for a new police inspector and offering a salary package of up to £47,000.

St Helena Police have advertised for an inspector to lead a small team of officers responsible for the 24-hour policing of the tiny topical island, which lies in the South Atlantic Ocean and has a population of just 850 people.

The two-year contract is available from February or March 2018, and candidates must have a British passport if they want to apply.

As well as a salary of up to £28,000 per year, the job comes with a benefits package of up to £19,000 per year, which includes a food allowance of £6,054 per year, or £3,054 per year if unaccompanied, and use of a fully maintained car.

It also includes one return airfare to the country of residence for officer and family, rent-free housing with electricity and water allowances, and free medical and dental care.

The advert on the Ascension Island website says: "If you are interested in leading a small team of officers delivering a public service-focused police and immigration service to a small island community, this is an ideal opportunity for you."

The island is volcanic and covers an area of just 34 square miles, meaning criminals will have nearly nowhere to run from the new recruit.