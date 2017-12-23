Gogglebox favourite Leon Bernicoff dies aged 83

Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff has died aged 83 after a short illness.

The retired teacher and his wife June were one of the first couples to join the show's cast when it launched in 2013.

He died in hospital on Saturday, Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert said in a statement issued on behalf of his family.

They paid tribute to the television favourite's "unique personality and sharp wit".

A devoted Everton fan, Bernicoff met June in 1955 with the couple marrying five years later.

During his run on the programme - which shows families across Britain watching television - he once described Nigel Farage as a "d***head".

A keen bridge player away from the screen, the couple were even honoured at the 2016 Oldie Of The Year Awards.